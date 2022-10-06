Tilray (TLRY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

