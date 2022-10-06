TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Down 1.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. 10,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 607,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
TIM Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
See Also
