Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.