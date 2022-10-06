Titano (TITANO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $513,455.76

Titano (TITANO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Titano has a total market cap of $513,455.76 and approximately $11,999.00 worth of Titano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titano has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Titano token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Titano Token Profile

Titano’s launch date was November 17th, 2021. Titano’s total supply is 835,155,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,171,684,610 tokens. The official website for Titano is titano.finance. The Reddit community for Titano is https://reddit.com/r/titanofinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Titano’s official message board is titano.medium.com. Titano’s official Twitter account is @titanofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Titano Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titano (TITANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Titano has a current supply of 835,155,122.9655023 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Titano is 0.00023515 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,991.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://titano.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

