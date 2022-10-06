TLabs (TBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,873.00

TLabs (TBS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, TLabs has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One TLabs token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TLabs has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $13,873.00 worth of TLabs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

TLabs Token Profile

TLabs launched on June 9th, 2022. TLabs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. TLabs’ official website is tlabs.jp/#/home. TLabs’ official message board is tlabs.medium.com. TLabs’ official Twitter account is @thetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TLabs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TLabs (TBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TLabs has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TLabs is 0.00017208 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tlabs.jp/#/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TLabs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TLabs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TLabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

