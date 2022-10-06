Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 889 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $15,353.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

