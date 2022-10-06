TokenBot (TKB) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

TokenBot (TKB) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, TokenBot has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One TokenBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TokenBot has a total market cap of $36,927.69 and approximately $46,868.00 worth of TokenBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenBot Token Profile

TokenBot’s launch date was August 27th, 2022. TokenBot’s total supply is 110,123,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,123,500 tokens. TokenBot’s official website is tokenbot.network. The official message board for TokenBot is tokenbot.medium.com/tokenbot-tkb-on-phemex-launchpad-dafdd09bc92e. TokenBot’s official Twitter account is @tokenbot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenBot

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenBot (TKB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. TokenBot has a current supply of 110,123,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TokenBot is 0.00113367 USD and is up 22.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,859.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenbot.network.”

