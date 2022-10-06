Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TKGSY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

