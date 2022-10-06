Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $101,452.00

Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Totally A Rug Pull has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Totally A Rug Pull has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $101,452.00 worth of Totally A Rug Pull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Totally A Rug Pull token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Totally A Rug Pull alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Totally A Rug Pull Token Profile

Totally A Rug Pull was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Totally A Rug Pull’s total supply is 946,206,748,226 tokens. The official website for Totally A Rug Pull is www.totallyarugpull.com. Totally A Rug Pull’s official message board is totallyarugpull.medium.com. Totally A Rug Pull’s official Twitter account is @totallyarugpull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Totally A Rug Pull is https://reddit.com/r/totallyarugpull and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Totally A Rug Pull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Totally A Rug Pull has a current supply of 946,206,748,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Totally A Rug Pull is 0.00000427 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,927.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.totallyarugpull.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Totally A Rug Pull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Totally A Rug Pull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Totally A Rug Pull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Totally A Rug Pull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Totally A Rug Pull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.