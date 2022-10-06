Totem Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $550,976.39 (CTZN)

Totem (CTZN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Totem has a total market cap of $550,976.39 and $11,061.00 worth of Totem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Totem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Totem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Totem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Totem Profile

Totem’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. Totem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,550,145 tokens. The official website for Totem is www.totem.earth. The official message board for Totem is medium.com/@totem.earth. Totem’s official Twitter account is @totemearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Totem

According to CryptoCompare, “Totem (CTZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Totem has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Totem is 0.00341033 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $820.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.totem.earth/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Totem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Totem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Totem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Totem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Totem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.