TOYO Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (TOYO)

TOYO (TOYO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, TOYO has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. TOYO has a total market cap of $29,127.54 and approximately $13,926.00 worth of TOYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOYO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

TOYO Profile

TOYO’s launch date was March 30th, 2022. TOYO’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,152 tokens. TOYO’s official Twitter account is @toyoverse. The official website for TOYO is toyoverse.com.

Buying and Selling TOYO

According to CryptoCompare, “TOYO (TOYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. TOYO has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOYO is 0.02188106 USD and is down -17.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,050.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://toyoverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.