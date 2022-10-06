Transient Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSCT)

Transient (TSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Transient token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transient has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Transient has a market cap of $249,395.14 and approximately $86,413.00 worth of Transient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Transient Token Profile

Transient’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. Transient’s total supply is 291,591,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,850,000 tokens. Transient’s official website is www.transientnetwork.io. Transient’s official Twitter account is @transient_sc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transient’s official message board is medium.transientnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Transient

According to CryptoCompare, “Transient (TSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Transient has a current supply of 291,591,552 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Transient is 0.00202025 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $78,695.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.transientnetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transient using one of the exchanges listed above.

