Travel Coin Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (TCOIN)

Travel Coin (TCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Travel Coin has a market capitalization of $78,742.04 and $85,510.00 worth of Travel Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travel Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Travel Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.32 or 0.99994802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Travel Coin Token Profile

TCOIN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Travel Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Travel Coin’s official Twitter account is @traveltcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Travel Coin is medium.com/@tcoin. The official website for Travel Coin is tcoin.one.

Travel Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Travel Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Travel Coin is 0.01449003 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $111,704.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcoin.one.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travel Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

