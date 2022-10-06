Treasure Under Sea (TUS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Treasure Under Sea (TUS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Treasure Under Sea has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Treasure Under Sea token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Treasure Under Sea has a total market cap of $381,730.82 and $24,732.00 worth of Treasure Under Sea was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treasure Under Sea alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Treasure Under Sea Token Profile

The official website for Treasure Under Sea is www.crabada.com. Treasure Under Sea’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada. Treasure Under Sea’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Treasure Under Sea Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure Under Sea (TUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Treasure Under Sea has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Treasure Under Sea is 0.00024802 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $47,213.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treasure Under Sea directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treasure Under Sea should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treasure Under Sea using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treasure Under Sea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treasure Under Sea and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.