Treat DAO [new] (TREAT) Price Hits $0.0096

Treat DAO [new] (TREAT) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Treat DAO [new] has a market cap of $948,592.58 and approximately $13,317.00 worth of Treat DAO [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO [new] token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO [new] has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO [new] alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Treat DAO [new]

Treat DAO [new]’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Treat DAO [new]’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Treat DAO [new]’s official website is treatdao.com. Treat DAO [new]’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Buying and Selling Treat DAO [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “Treat DAO [new] (TREAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Treat DAO [new] has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Treat DAO [new] is 0.0100164 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://treatdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.