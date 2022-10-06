Trendsy (TRNDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,940.00

Trendsy (TRNDZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Trendsy has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Trendsy has a market cap of $167,875.36 and $8,940.00 worth of Trendsy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trendsy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trendsy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About Trendsy

Trendsy was first traded on November 30th, 2021. Trendsy’s total supply is 4,500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000,000 tokens. Trendsy’s official Twitter account is @trendsytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trendsy is https://reddit.com/r/trendsy_token. The official website for Trendsy is trendsy.tech.

Trendsy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trendsy (TRNDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trendsy has a current supply of 4,500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trendsy is 0.00000012 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trendsy.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trendsy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trendsy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trendsy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trendsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trendsy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.