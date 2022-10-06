Triall (TRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,957.00

Triall (TRL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Triall has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Triall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Triall has a market capitalization of $425,589.93 and $20,957.00 worth of Triall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Triall Profile

Triall’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. Triall’s total supply is 172,159,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,014,128 tokens. Triall’s official website is www.triall.io. The Reddit community for Triall is https://reddit.com/r/triallecosystem. The official message board for Triall is insights.triall.io. Triall’s official Twitter account is @triallofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Triall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Triall (TRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Triall has a current supply of 172,159,214 with 17,658,265 in circulation. The last known price of Triall is 0.02214087 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,142.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.triall.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

