Tribalpunk Cryptoverse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,807.00 (ANTA)

Tribalpunk Cryptoverse (ANTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Tribalpunk Cryptoverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribalpunk Cryptoverse has a total market cap of $102,929.73 and $70,807.00 worth of Tribalpunk Cryptoverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribalpunk Cryptoverse has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribalpunk Cryptoverse Profile

Tribalpunk Cryptoverse’s genesis date was May 30th, 2022. Tribalpunk Cryptoverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tribalpunk Cryptoverse is https://reddit.com/r/tribalpunk. The official message board for Tribalpunk Cryptoverse is medium.com/@tribalpunk. Tribalpunk Cryptoverse’s official Twitter account is @tribalpunkc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribalpunk Cryptoverse is www.tribalpunk.io.

Buying and Selling Tribalpunk Cryptoverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Tribalpunk Cryptoverse (ANTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tribalpunk Cryptoverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tribalpunk Cryptoverse is 0.00665766 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $425.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribalpunk.io/.”

