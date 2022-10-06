Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

