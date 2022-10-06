Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.25 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.13.
Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.9 %
Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$785.21 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.90.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
