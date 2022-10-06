Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$785.21 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.