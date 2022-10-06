Trickle (H2O) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Trickle (H2O) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Trickle has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trickle has a total market capitalization of $32,822.33 and approximately $20,405.00 worth of Trickle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trickle token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.70 or 0.99991589 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

About Trickle

Trickle (CRYPTO:H2O) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2022. Trickle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,064,333 tokens. The official website for Trickle is www.trickle.cloud. Trickle’s official Twitter account is @trickledrip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trickle is blog.trickle.cloud.

Trickle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trickle (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trickle has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trickle is 0.00139656 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,407.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trickle.cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trickle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trickle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trickle using one of the exchanges listed above.

