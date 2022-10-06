Triveum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TRV)

Triveum (TRV) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Triveum has traded up 127.4% against the US dollar. One Triveum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Triveum has a total market capitalization of $73,299.48 and $10,900.00 worth of Triveum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2022. Triveum’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,999,195 tokens. Triveum’s official website is www.triveumchain.com. Triveum’s official Twitter account is @triveum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triveum (TRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Triveum has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Triveum is 0.00042043 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,320.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.triveumchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triveum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triveum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triveum using one of the exchanges listed above.

