Trivians Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (TRIVIA)

Trivians (TRIVIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Trivians has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Trivians has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $607,972.00 worth of Trivians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trivians token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trivians Token Profile

Trivians was first traded on July 6th, 2022. Trivians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,920,000 tokens. The official website for Trivians is trivians.io. Trivians’ official message board is medium.com/trivians. Trivians’ official Twitter account is @playtrivians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trivians

According to CryptoCompare, “Trivians (TRIVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trivians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trivians is 0.02050609 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $447,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trivians.io/.”

