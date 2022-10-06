TRONADO (TRDO) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

TRONADO (TRDO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. TRONADO has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $9,106.00 worth of TRONADO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRONADO has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRONADO token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

TRONADO Profile

TRONADO’s genesis date was February 9th, 2022. TRONADO’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. TRONADO’s official Twitter account is @tronadodapps and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONADO’s official website is tronado.io. TRONADO’s official message board is tronado.medium.com. The Reddit community for TRONADO is https://reddit.com/r/tronadotoken.

Buying and Selling TRONADO

According to CryptoCompare, “TRONADO (TRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TRONADO has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRONADO is 0.22170581 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tronado.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONADO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONADO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONADO using one of the exchanges listed above.

