Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

