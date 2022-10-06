Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

EEFT stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

