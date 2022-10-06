Truist Financial Corp Has $22.34 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450,701 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.