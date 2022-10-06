Truist Financial Corp Has $342.15 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,055 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $342,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 82.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.