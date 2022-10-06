Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,081 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

