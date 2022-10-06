Truist Financial Corp Sells 273,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273,205 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $198,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

