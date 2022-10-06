Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 1,504 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

