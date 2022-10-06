Trusted Node One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,839.00 (TNODE)

Trusted Node (TNODE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Trusted Node has a market cap of $198,848.64 and approximately $10,839.00 worth of Trusted Node was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trusted Node has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One Trusted Node token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

Trusted Node’s total supply is 1,055,079,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,100,000 tokens. Trusted Node’s official Twitter account is @trustednode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trusted Node’s official website is trustednode.io. The official message board for Trusted Node is trustednode.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trusted Node (TNODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trusted Node has a current supply of 1,055,079,636.2468 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trusted Node is 0.00395965 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,640.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustednode.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trusted Node directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trusted Node should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trusted Node using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

