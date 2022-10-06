TRYC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,677.00 (TRYC)

TRYC (TRYC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, TRYC has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One TRYC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. TRYC has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $35,677.00 worth of TRYC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

TRYC Profile

TRYC’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. TRYC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. TRYC’s official website is stoken.paribu.com/tryc. TRYC’s official Twitter account is @paribucom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRYC is www.paribu.com/blog/kriptopara/6-maddede-tryc-nedir.

TRYC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRYC (TRYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TRYC has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TRYC is 0.05383476 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,880.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stoken.paribu.com/tryc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRYC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRYC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRYC using one of the exchanges listed above.

