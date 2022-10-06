Tsuzuki Inu (TZKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $788,507.00

Tsuzuki Inu (TZKI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Tsuzuki Inu has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Tsuzuki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tsuzuki Inu has a market capitalization of $788,507.00 and $22,380.00 worth of Tsuzuki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Tsuzuki Inu Profile

Tsuzuki Inu was first traded on October 25th, 2021. Tsuzuki Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Tsuzuki Inu’s official website is www.tzuki.org. Tsuzuki Inu’s official Twitter account is @tsuzukiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tsuzuki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Tsuzuki Inu (TZKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tsuzuki Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Tsuzuki Inu is 0 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $650.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.tzuki.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tsuzuki Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

