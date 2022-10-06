tudaBirds (BURD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $169,920.54

tudaBirds (BURD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One tudaBirds token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tudaBirds has a market cap of $169,920.54 and $193,158.00 worth of tudaBirds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, tudaBirds has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tudaBirds Token Profile

tudaBirds’ genesis date was September 4th, 2021. tudaBirds’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for tudaBirds is tudabirds.io. The Reddit community for tudaBirds is https://reddit.com/r/tudabirds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tudaBirds’ official Twitter account is @tudabirds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling tudaBirds

According to CryptoCompare, “tudaBirds (BURD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. tudaBirds has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tudaBirds is 0.00071431 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tudabirds.io.”

