Tulip Protocol Price Hits $3.49 (TULIP)

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Tulip Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tulip Protocol has a market cap of $2.84 million and $93,205.00 worth of Tulip Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tulip Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00017193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Tulip Protocol

Tulip Protocol launched on May 2nd, 2021. Tulip Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,206 tokens. Tulip Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tulipprotocol. Tulip Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tulipprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tulip Protocol’s official website is tulip.garden.

Buying and Selling Tulip Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Tulip Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 815,205.7809 in circulation. The last known price of Tulip Protocol is 3.47500087 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $86,664.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tulip.garden.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tulip Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

