Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Price Tops $3.48 on Top Exchanges

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Tulip Protocol has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $93,205.00 worth of Tulip Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tulip Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00017283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tulip Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Tulip Protocol Profile

Tulip Protocol’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Tulip Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,206 tokens. The official message board for Tulip Protocol is medium.com/tulipprotocol. The official website for Tulip Protocol is tulip.garden. Tulip Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tulipprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tulip Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Tulip Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 815,205.7809 in circulation. The last known price of Tulip Protocol is 3.47500087 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $86,664.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tulip.garden.”

