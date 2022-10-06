Tutellus (TUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $398,612.70

Tutellus (TUT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Tutellus token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Tutellus has a total market cap of $398,612.70 and $17,995.00 worth of Tutellus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tutellus has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tutellus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Tutellus

Tutellus launched on October 13th, 2021. Tutellus’ total supply is 2,485,423 tokens. Tutellus’ official Twitter account is @tutellus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tutellus is www.tutellus.io. The official message board for Tutellus is criptoblog.tutellus.com/en.

Buying and Selling Tutellus

According to CryptoCompare, “Tutellus (TUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Tutellus has a current supply of 2,485,423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tutellus is 0.16065014 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,053.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tutellus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutellus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutellus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutellus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutellus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutellus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.