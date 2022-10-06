Two Monkey Juice Bar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $465,000.00 (TMON)

Two Monkey Juice Bar (TMON) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Two Monkey Juice Bar has a total market cap of $465,000.00 and approximately $40,062.00 worth of Two Monkey Juice Bar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Two Monkey Juice Bar token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Two Monkey Juice Bar has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Two Monkey Juice Bar Token Profile

Two Monkey Juice Bar was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s official website is www.twomonkeyjuicebar.com. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s official message board is medium.com/@twomonkeyjuicebar. Two Monkey Juice Bar’s official Twitter account is @twomonkeyjb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Two Monkey Juice Bar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Two Monkey Juice Bar (TMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Two Monkey Juice Bar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Two Monkey Juice Bar is 0.00046511 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,154.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.twomonkeyjuicebar.com/.”

