Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

