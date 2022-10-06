UBS Group Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €28.50 ($29.08) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 2.8 %

FPE opened at €22.55 ($23.01) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.12.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

