UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £9,203.84 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider David Shillson purchased 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,203.84 ($11,121.12).

UIL Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.21 million and a PE ratio of 490.19. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.65.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

