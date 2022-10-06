Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

