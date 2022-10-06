Unbound (UNB) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Unbound has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Unbound has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $119,439.00 worth of Unbound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unbound token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unbound Token Profile

Unbound’s launch date was March 23rd, 2020. Unbound’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,427,233 tokens. Unbound’s official Twitter account is @unboundfinance. Unbound’s official website is app.unbound.finance. Unbound’s official message board is medium.com/@unboundfinance.

Buying and Selling Unbound

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbound (UNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unbound has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,144,427,232.9440236 in circulation. The last known price of Unbound is 0.00132973 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75,105.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.unbound.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unbound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unbound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unbound using one of the exchanges listed above.

