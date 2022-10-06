Undead Blocks Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNDEAD)

Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Undead Blocks token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Undead Blocks has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Undead Blocks has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $2.14 million worth of Undead Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Undead Blocks

Undead Blocks launched on May 3rd, 2022. Undead Blocks’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Undead Blocks’ official website is www.undeadblocks.com. Undead Blocks’ official Twitter account is @undeadblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Undead Blocks’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadblocks.

Buying and Selling Undead Blocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undead Blocks has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Undead Blocks is 0.58973258 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,222,401.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.undeadblocks.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undead Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Undead Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Undead Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

