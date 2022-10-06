Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

