United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Financial Survey

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.93% 12.47% 1.26% United Bancorporation of Alabama 25.78% 14.33% 1.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares First Foundation and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Foundation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 3.36 $109.51 million $2.48 7.63 United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million 1.72 $18.53 million $3.88 7.20

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

(Get Rating)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community, agribusiness loans, and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, reorder checks, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.