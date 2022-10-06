United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 122,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.