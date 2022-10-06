United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
UBFO opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.