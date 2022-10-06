United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

UBFO opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.