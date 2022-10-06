UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.